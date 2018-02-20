New York City From Above: Aerial Photography by Paul Seibert

Paul Seibert is a talented photographer that focuses on aerial and cityscapes, currently based in Closter, New Jersey, USA. Paul has lived in the New York Metropolitan area for the majority of his life. “I love the energy, the pace, and the unexpected elements that such a large, diverse population, and environment provide”, he says.

New York, and it’s inhabitants are my subjects, and they inspire me on a daily basis. My goal is to pass that inspiration along through my images. The style of my photography first and foremost, is intimate. I want the viewer of my images to feel my awe and appreciation for the beauty I see in the moment.

More info: instagram / facebook / website