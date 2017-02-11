Maciej Leszczynski is a talented 31-year-old self-taught photographer who was born in Elblag, Poland and currently lives and works in Sopot on the Baltic coast. Maciej focuses on landscaping, he shoots a lot of nature, cityscape and fine art photography. Leszczynski uses long exposure technique photographing in poor lighting or with use of strong neutral density filters.

What I find most interesting in photography is capturing light, composition and documenting a given part of the world in my own way. I take with me the places I photograph, forever present on my pictures. Each of them is unique. The moment it has been captured in will never repeat itself. And that, to me, is the essence of photography.

Chongqing – major city in Southwest China. Chongqing’s population as of 2016 is just over 32 million. It is the most populous Chinese municipality.

