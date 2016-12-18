70 shares Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Pin to Pinterest Share on StumbleUpon + What's This?

Olga Barantseva is a talented fairytale photographer based in Moscow, Russia, who captures her models with wild animals like: raccoons, white peacock, crocodile, fox, snake, horse, owl and more. The brown bear in this photoshoot is named Stepan and he’s certainly no lightweight. The 2.2 meter animal was actually saved by his trainer about 19 years ago as a cub and he is no strangers to humans.

In my photos I want to depict harmony and peaceful coexistence humans with the world.

More info: instagram / facebook