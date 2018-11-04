Stromboli is one of the most beautiful islands of the Mediterranea Sea, off the north coast of Sicily, Italy. The island is about 3 miles (2 km) in diameter and 2,900 feet (900 m) above sea level. Stromboli Volcano is one of the most active volcanoes on Earth. It has been in a state of eruption for over 2000 years.

Oliver Arlart is a talented young photographer, adventurer, and Instagrammer based in Stuttgart, Germany. Oliver recently visited Stromboli island to capture outstanding photos of Stromboli Volcano. He has over 12.100 followers on Instagram and counting.



