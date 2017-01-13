Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Pin to Pinterest Share on StumbleUpon +

Omar Reda is a graphic designer and photographer who was born in 1984 in Tripoli, Lebanon and currently lives and works in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Omar studied Graphic Design at Notre Dame University and after graduation in 2005, he started his career as a Graphic Designer in Riyadh.

Omar recently visited Ethiopia and captured stunning portrais of the local women, and their impressive appearances. “Ethiopia is a majestical country. The landscape there is mind blowing and what is astonishing is the richness of culture,” he says. The variety of religions and tribes gave this country a unique identity which is extremely hard to find it elsewhere.

This portrait series was taking during my last trip to Southern Ethiopia, specifically Omo Valley. These people are from 3 different tribes who have totally different culture. Each tribe has its own characteristics in terms of lifestyle, language, clothing, and rituals. What is unique about these tribes is the art of decoration they do. It reflects beauty and uniqueness of personality.

