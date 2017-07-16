Origins is a new stunning series by Maria Svarbova, multi-talented 29-year-old photographer and art director from Bratislava, Slovakia.

Early on, her photographic work moved from traditional portraits to capture wider topics, generating works with unmistakably characteristic atmosphere. Adressing the loneliness and isolation of contemporary life, her work manages to be both non-sentimental and emotionally powerful. Cool stillness, striking color palette and unspoken tension of Maria’s artwork led to international recognition, including photographs published in The Guardian, or displayed on the famous Taiwanese landmark, 101 skyscraper.

