Striking travel landscapes by Elliot Grafton, a talented photographer, filmmaker, and adventurer based in Adelaide, Australia. Elliot focuses mainly on landscape, outdoor and travel photography. He shoots a lot of lifestyle, aerial, and portraiture. Grafton has over 17,600 followers on Instagram and counting.

I am a videographer/photographer based in Australia. I strive to create cinematic, and high quality content in both film and photography. I have a real passion for travel and storytelling through videography. I also have a massive love for the world and the people, animals, and landscapes in it. I want to inspire people to get off the couch and off there phones and go out and explore, just like I have. I would love to work with you to tell your story in a unique way that motivates and inspires. Videography and Photography has taken me further than I could have ever imagined and I am looking forward to the future.

