Spectacular travel landscapes by Isaac Johnston, a talented self-taught photographer, producer, filmmaker, and adventurer who lives on the Swan River in Bigfork, Montana, USA. Isaac focuses on outdoor, lifestyle and adventure photography. He has over 134,000 followers on Instagram and counting.

I grew up on a farm near Glacier National Park in Montana. I raised animals and worked as a hired hand guiding and outfitting in the Great Bear wilderness. My first paid job started at eight years old and by thirteen I was driving trucks loaded with horses 80 miles into the backcountry of Montana. I didn’t know at the time that my life was different, just that I loved the excitement of showing people the wild world.

More info: Instagram / Website