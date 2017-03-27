Guerel Sahin (previously featured) is a talented self-taught photographer, filmmaker, traveler and bloger currently based in Kaiserslautern, southwest Germany. He professionally focuses on landscaping, portrait, travel, cityscape, lifestyle, mountains and architecture photography. Guerel uses Canon EOS 5D Mark III, Canon EOS 5D Mark II and Sony a7S cameras.

I try to mix technology and art, love to photograph cities and landscapes. Like most photographers, I am constantly searching for the best light.

Eibsee, Bayern, Germany

Eibsee, Bayern, Germany

Faroe Islands

Faroe Islands

Gjógv

Gjógv

Lago di Braies

Lago di Braies

Seceda-2500m

Seceda-2500m

Seiser Alm - Alpe di Siusi

Seiser Alm – Alpe di Siusi

Sørvágsfjørður

Sørvágsfjørður

Sørvágsvatn

Sørvágsvatn

Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park

More info: instagram / facebook / website