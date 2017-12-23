Noel Alva is a multi-talented 31-year-old self-taught photographer, traveler and digital artist based in Los Angeles, California. Noel focuses on portraiture and adventures, he travels the world taking dreamy photos of scenic landscapes and amazing people. Alva shoots on a Nikon D750 along with the 20mm 1.8 lens, which is what he uses 98 percent of the time. The other two percent is with the 85mm 1.8.

