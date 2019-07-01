Beautiful outdoor landscapes by Roman Huber, a talented self-taught photographer, content creator, and adventurer based in Landeck, Tirol, Austria. Roman focuses mainly on outdoors, adventure, and landscape photography. He has over 36,6K followers on Instagram and counting.

I have started enjoying taking pictures already as a child while traveling through Europe with my family each summer. Recently I have been shooting with the Olympus OM-D E-M10 and in the course of the last few years, I have gathered a decent amount of quality lense. I love taking pictures on my journeys throughout the world and in the Alpine region in Tyrol where I live.

More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website