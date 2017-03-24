Rob Sese is a talented 30-year-old self-taught photographer and traveler who was born in Chicago, Illinois and currently resides in Bellingham, WA. Rob’s love for photography began in 2010, when he took an intro to photography course to fulfill one of his elective classes in college. “What I originally thought of as a throwaway elective turned into a lifelong obsession with capturing the world’s beauty through a lens,” Sese says.

Along with photography, traveling and exploring are additionally my passions, and I love exhibiting the true personality and spirit of the people and subjects I photograph. Photography is all I want to do with my life, and I’m truly enjoying this exciting journey.

Rob Sese uses Canon 5D Mark III, Fuji x100, Canon EOS 3 and Minolta XG-1 cameras.

More info: instagram / website