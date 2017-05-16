Daniel Murtagh is a gifted portrait photographer, filmmaker and musician currently based between Berlin and New York City. Daniel has been working as a portrait photographer since 1995, he was introduced to photography by his older brother who taught him how to develop film and make prints. Graduated from Pratt institute in Brooklyn, Murtagh has lived in New Mexico and San Francisco for six years where he shoot editorial/fashion for magazines, before moving back to New York four years ago. Daniel’s interest in Photography was rooted in other art forms, it was films by the likes of Bergman and Orson Welles that awoke him to shadow and light. Later, the paintings of Rembrandt, Carravagio, Rossetti, Klimt and Vermeer gave him a sense of composition.

