Photogrist community Create a post
Create a post

Photogrist Photography Magazine

Fine Art Photography

Jungle: Painterly Fine Art Portraits by Itamar Freed

Itamar Freed is a talented 30-year-old Israeli photographer, who was born in New York. Itamar received his BFA in Fine Arts from the Photography Department at the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design in Jerusalem, Israel and is currently pursuing his MFA at the Royal College of Arts in London. Freed’s intensive photographs deal with the tension between enticement and rejection, between outer covering and essence, and between life and death.

My photographic work draws upon a return to the classic paintings of Art History. Through the use of color, natural illumination at its extremes, open composition and multiple vanishing points that simultaneously draw the observer’s eye to different focal points of various events, the borders between dream and wakening are blurred.

In his hyper-realistic portrait photographs, Itamar Freed attempts to crack open the essence of the portrait, to peel off the layers and to create transparency, by placing emphasis on skin blemishes, scars and capillaries, which constitute for him an invitation to invasion and intimacy beyond those layers. He observes closer and closer until the portrait is no longer identifiable as such, until it fractures into abstract pieces.

More info: artsy

What's Your Reaction?

Angry Angry
0
Angry
Cute Cute
0
Cute
Fail Fail
0
Fail
Geeky Geeky
0
Geeky
Lol Lol
0
Lol
Love Love
0
Love
OMG OMG
0
OMG
Win Win
0
Win
WTF WTF
0
WTF
hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fun fun
0
fun
Scary Scary
0
Scary

More From: Fine Art Photography

DON'T MISS

log in

Forgot password?
Captcha!
Don't have an account?
sign up

reset password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in
Choose A Format
Story
Formatted Text with Embeds and Visuals
List
The Classic Internet Listicles
Open List
Submit your own item and vote up for the best submission
Ranked List
Upvote or downvote to decide the best list item
Video
Youtube, Vimeo or Vine Embeds