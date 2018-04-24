Breathtaking landscapes by Christina Adele Warburg, talented self-taught photographer, adventurer and park ranger currently based in Southern Utah. Christina focuses on landscaping and portraiture. “I have been lucky enough to live and work in the most beautiful places in the US”, she says. Adele’s portfolio featuring stunning landscapes from Zion, Grand Teton, Glacier, Yellowstone, and Yosemite National Parks among others. She finds the most photogenic places in U.S.

Growing up I always knew that there was one thing I wanted to be when I grew up: A Park Ranger. Luckily, I was able to accomplish that goal, but getting there took me many places. Although I live in Southern Utah now, over the years I have lived many places including Zion, Yosemite, Yellowstone, Grand Teton, and Grand Canyon National Parks; Portland, Oregon

Christina Adele Warburg has over 45.100 followers on Instagram and counting.



More info: instagram / facebook / website