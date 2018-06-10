Surreal neon and pastel colors photos of New York by Ludwig Favre (previously featured with Colorful University and Summer Beach), talented 42-year-old photographer, artist, filmmaker and Panasonic Lumix Ambassador from Paris, France. Ludwig specializes in major cities and urban landscapes. His latest series “New York, By The Way” shows the New York City in amazing pastel and neon colors.

History Studies of art , multimedia and audiovisual formed my photographer’s eye, sensitive reproductive picturesque landscapes. The practice of photography allows me to capture » moments of life, » I like to capture spontaneously, according to my travels.

