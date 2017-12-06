Gustav Willeit is a talented photographer and artist who was born in Brunico, grew up in Corvara in Alta Badia, Italy and currently lives and works between Switzerland and Italy. Gustav studied at The F+F School for Art and Design in Zurich, Switzerland, acquiring technical skills that can now be found in the formal structures underpinning his innate poetic vision of the world.

The title of this series, PERSPE, originated from a fragment of the German word “Perspektive” (perspective):

a programmatic statement alluding to the composition work, which is based on a simulation that fully exploits the opportunities offered by digital technology.

The artist traces an unnatural perspective, i.e. a perspective that is “ideated”, invented, that acts and creates “different” places by mirroring the image, thus reaching perfect symmetry often disrupted by a discordant element.

