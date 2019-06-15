Visual design is an important component of a presentation. It’s hard to find inspiration from Google. Today everyone uses Pinterest and Tumbler to search for themed photos. We want to share with you another site with beautiful free photos to illustrate your ideas. Photohab is a unique Flickr search engine where you can view and download free photos you like.

How to Find Free Stock Photos on Flickr?

Firstly, the site is full of inspiration. Thematic photos, motivating quotes and automatic selection of a single style: all this will help you get a new wave of motivation and create an ideal presentation, post, stand or article. Here you can even view the photo and get aesthetic pleasure from it. You do not have to be a photographer so that this site is useful for all users.

Secondly, here is a large number of categories. All photos on the Photohab site are divided into topics. You can find the right materials when you type the keyword in the search box. You can also browse recent topics and featured topics. The grouping process takes place automatically, and all topics are selected and formed very qualitatively and meaningfully.

Thirdly, you can download any photos for free and in good quality in this resource. You can choose the size of the photo. Under each image, you see possible options. For example small, square, medium640, large1600 and others. You do not need to crop the photo by yourself, and accordingly, the picture quality will not get worse. Many users on other sites are often faced with a problem when you spend a limit on the free photo and to download others you need to pay a certain amount. This platform allows you to upload photos without restrictions. This feature is very convenient for visitors.

Best Flickr Viewer

Photohab has a very simple and understandable Flickr viewer that will be available to every user. Here all the pictures are divided by themes so it will help you to quickly find the necessary materials. If you click on a photo you like, then the site will automatically find similar materials and show them below. Each object you can observe in the surroundings is available on this resource. An interesting feature is that you can leave a comment under the photo.

Each photo has a brief description from the author, which helps to understand the inner world of the photographer because each artist has his vision and understanding of everything that is happening around him. You can access all the information about the photo such as title, date, user, source. Another great advantage is that you can share this photo through social networks such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Mail, and others. You can observe on our pins and add them to your pages. On the same panel (along with the buttons for switching to social networks) there is a button to print a photo which you want. This feature helps you quickly print the photos you want and prevent memory from overflowing on your computer. Although the site is quite new and still has a small user base, it is constantly replenished with new materials.

This site is created not only for photographers who want to share their works and look at the work of others. You can use the materials you received for both work and personal motivation. Photohab is essential and useful for all ages and spheres of activity. Here you will receive an ocean of motivation and useful information that will help you reach the desired goals. This Flickr search engine can be an inspiration for you to create new things, do something non-standard, but at the same time interesting to you. We share with you the most secret – the sources of inspiration!