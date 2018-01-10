Axel Crieger is a superb talented photographer, artist and designer who was born in 1955 in Germany and currently lives and works in Los Angeles, California, USA. Axel’s Digital Paintings are composed of a variety of photographic quotes, designs, drawings and special effects to create photographic images, which have never been photographed. His work has garnered critical acclaim, numerous awards and was published in magazines worldwide, including in the original Andy Warhol’s ‘Interview.’ He has been showcased and collected in Berlin, New York, Amsterdam, Sao Paulo, Zurich, Moscow, Los Angeles and Miami.

Axel Crieger has studied visual communications and has worked as a photographer, director and designer for international clients in New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London and Milan.

More info: website