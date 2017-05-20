Santiago Borja a.k.a. aka The Storm Pilot is a Ecuador Airlines pilot who takes photos that would make Zeus proud. Taken from a Boeing 767-300ER cockpit at the precise moment of a lightning flash, the image captures a powerful thunderstorm forming above the Pacific Ocean just south of Panama. The Quito, Ecuador-based pilot sent this photograph to National Geographic in July 2016, and it was featured on the website’s “Daily Dozen” of the best photographs from around the world.

I like this photo so much because you can feel the amazing size of the storm and its power.

More info: instagram / flickr