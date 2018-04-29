The winners of the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2018 have been announced, with 25 category winners whittled down from over 8,000 images submitted from photographers in 60 countries. The awards champion both professional and amateur photographers, with the winner taking home £5,000. This year’s recipient was Noor Ahmed Gelal, who took an incredible shot of people breaking their fast at a Hindu temple in Dhaka, Bangladesh.



More info: Pink Lady Food Photographer