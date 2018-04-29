The winners of the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2018 have been announced, with 25 category winners whittled down from over 8,000 images submitted from photographers in 60 countries. The awards champion both professional and amateur photographers, with the winner taking home £5,000. This year’s recipient was Noor Ahmed Gelal, who took an incredible shot of people breaking their fast at a Hindu temple in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Exmoor beasts by Paul Steven

Fisherman life by Probal Rashid

Green beans by Andy Grimshaw

Honeycomb and Wax by Becci Hutchings

Pastry and pears by Linda Taylor

Rex bakery by Jade Nina Sarkhel

Schnitzelberg by Oliver Hauser

Spinning the Chardonnay by Victor Pugatschew

The art of being an apple by Michael Meisen

The Fishermen by Debdatta Chakraborty

