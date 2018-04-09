Spectacular adventure landscapes by Alex Strohl, talented photographer, retoucher, filmmaker, instagram star and adventurer who was born in 1989 in Madrid, Spain and currently lives and works in Whitefish, Montana, USA. Alex focuses on traveling and landscaping, he documents his stunning adventures around the world. Strohl recently visited Iceland to capture “The Polaris Project” for Jaeger Le-Coultre. This really captures the immensity and beauty of Iceland.

Alex Strohl has over 1,900,000 followers on Instagram and counting.

