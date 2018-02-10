Photogrist community Create a post
Moody, Fashion and Lifestyle Portait Photography by Katie Charlesworth

Katie Charlesworth is a talented photographer, retoucher and student from Orlando, Florida who currently lives in Houston, Texas. Katie focuses on portraiture, she shoots marvelous lifestyle, fashion and beauty portrait photography. “I have an Associates degree in Photography and am currently working on getting my bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida”, she says.

I’m someone who loves photography deeply. Overtime I’ve been realizing that I have a vision I want to recreate when I take pictures.

More info: instagram / facebook

