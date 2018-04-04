Gorgeous street and urban landscapes by Brian Crippe, talented photographer, retoucher and adventurer who was born and raised in Seattle, Washington and currently lives and works in Portland, Oregon. Brian studied at Portland Community College. Crippe has been experimenting and developing his photography skills using Portland as his testing ground over the past few years. One of his strengths is finding undiscovered locations to shoot from deep into the Oregon night. Brian’s work provides an entirely new perspective of Portland, and his photographs convey a feeling of serenity and peace…something we could all use more of.

