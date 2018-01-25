Photogrist community Create a post
Marvelous Beauty and Conceptual Portrait Photography by Aakaash Bali

Awesome fine art and scenic portraits by Aakaash Bali (previously featured), self-taught photographer and digital artist from Long Island, New York, specializing in boudoir, portrait, and fashion photography. “One day, my father brought home a 35mm Minolta film camera”, he says. “He’d basically follow me around taking pictures of me because I was his one and only kid. When I turned 10, I conveniently took his camera and started taking pictures of people’s expressions, patterns, colors, and anything that told visual story. It became a bit of an obsession.” Aakaash shoots amazing beauty and cinematic portrait photography.

When I turned 18, I began privately teaching photography and Photoshop. By then, I had a business up and running. I continuously drew inspiration from movies and real-life moments. I started observing color, light, and how the two worked together to evoke a certain emotion.

Over the years, I taught myself more and more about the one thing I was passionate about. My photography and Photoshop became my life. To this day, the passion never once faded. If anything, it grows bigger each day.

More info: instagram / facebook / website

Marvelous Beauty and Conceptual Portrait Photography by Aakaash Bali

 
