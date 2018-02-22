Photogrist community Create a post
Create a post

Photogrist Photography Magazine

LoveLove
Portrait Photography

Ethereal and Atmospheric Female Portrait Photography by Alessio Albi

Amazing radiant portraits of feminine beauty by Alessio Albi (previously featured), extremely astonishing photographerr, who specialized in portraits, storytelling, and commercials. Alessio was born in Perugia 31 years ago. He grew up fascinated by nature and visual arts but his education and interest in science brought him to an academic degree in Medical Biotechnologies and 3 years of working as a nutritionist. His human subjects is a contemplative young women, emerging from within their natural surroundings.

I’m photographing since 2010, when I bought my first reflex. My biggest source of inspiration comes for sure from the amazing places where I live here in Umbria, a wonderful region in the center of Italy, and from my mood. I often try to merge portrait with landscape photography, using light and colors to obtain the mood that I have in mind.

Of course I’m also inspired by other amazing artists around the world, from giants like Annie Leibovitz, Eugenio Recuenco and Tim Walker, to rising stars like Oleg Oprisco, Katerina Plotnikova, Marta Bevacqua, Zhang Jingna, Laura Zalenga and many others.

More info: instagram / facebook / website

What's Your Reaction?

Angry Angry
0
Angry
Cute Cute
0
Cute
Fail Fail
1
Fail
Geeky Geeky
1
Geeky
Lol Lol
2
Lol
Love Love
3
Love
OMG OMG
0
OMG
Win Win
0
Win
WTF WTF
0
WTF
hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fun fun
0
fun
Scary Scary
0
Scary

You may also like

More From: Portrait Photography

DON'T MISS

log in

Forgot password?
Captcha!
Don't have an account?
sign up

reset password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in
Choose A Format
Story
Formatted Text with Embeds and Visuals
List
The Classic Internet Listicles
Open List
Submit your own item and vote up for the best submission
Ranked List
Upvote or downvote to decide the best list item
Video
Youtube, Vimeo or Vine Embeds