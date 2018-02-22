Ethereal and Atmospheric Female Portrait Photography by Alessio Albi

Amazing radiant portraits of feminine beauty by Alessio Albi (previously featured), extremely astonishing photographerr, who specialized in portraits, storytelling, and commercials. Alessio was born in Perugia 31 years ago. He grew up fascinated by nature and visual arts but his education and interest in science brought him to an academic degree in Medical Biotechnologies and 3 years of working as a nutritionist. His human subjects is a contemplative young women, emerging from within their natural surroundings.

I’m photographing since 2010, when I bought my first reflex. My biggest source of inspiration comes for sure from the amazing places where I live here in Umbria, a wonderful region in the center of Italy, and from my mood. I often try to merge portrait with landscape photography, using light and colors to obtain the mood that I have in mind.

Of course I’m also inspired by other amazing artists around the world, from giants like Annie Leibovitz, Eugenio Recuenco and Tim Walker, to rising stars like Oleg Oprisco, Katerina Plotnikova, Marta Bevacqua, Zhang Jingna, Laura Zalenga and many others.

More info: instagram / facebook / website