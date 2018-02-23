Marvelous Female Portrait Photography by Andre Nguyen

Amazing beauty and lifestyle portraits by Andre Nguyen (previously featured), 20-year-old burgeoning photographer who was born and grew up in Aliso Viejo with his parents and two younger brothers. By photographing awesome portraits of internet stars like Sierra Furtado, Lele Pons, Ray Diaz, Carrington Durham, Casimere Jollette, and Ashley Campbell, Andre gained a 149,000 followers on instagram. After graduating from Aliso Niguel High School, Nguyen went on to study at the University of California, Santa Barbara where he currently lives.

Some say that my camera is nearly an extension of my body. Personally, I believe they’re right. It all started over a decade ago when I found a shoebox filled with old family photos hidden deep within my attic. It was through these photos that I began to discover untold stories of my family’s history, secret loved ones, and a war torn past. I stepped away from this emotional, yet powerful experience with a sense of humbleness and strong interest to photograph the beauty in everyday life.

More info: instagram / facebook / website