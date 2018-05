Marvelous female portraits by Baba Brouk, talented photographer, retoucher and artist from Carlsbad who currently lives and works in Los Angeles, California. Baba focuses on portraiture, he shoots awesome beauty, street style, fashion and lifestyle portrait photography. Brouk studied at Brooks Institure of Photography, Santa Barbara. He uses Sony a7R III camera with Sony FE 85mm F1.4 GM lens.

