Beautiful Outdoor and Lifestyle Portrait Photography by Bryan Gwynn

Bryan Gwynn is a talented photographer, graphic designer and traveler currently based in the San Francisco Bay Area, California. Bryan focuses on landscaping, urban and portraiture. His passion for photography all started in High School with skateboard photography. Soon after Gwynn started to enjoy capturing his adventures with friends, which turned into traveling more and researching new interesting places to go. Bryan uses EOS 5D Mark III to capture his travels.

I do both design and photography, because I believe they work hand in hand together. I like perfecting each art, because if I lose focus in one I know I have something to fall back on to create. I have been into art ever since grade school, and the way technology is going my art has shifted into the digital world.

More info: instagram / facebook / website

