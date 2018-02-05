Photogrist community Create a post
Moody Lifestyle Portrait Photography by Calvin Chiu

Calvin Chiu is a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher and engineer who was born in Flushing, New York and currently based in New Jersey. “From a technical standpoint I shoot portraits, landscapes/cityscapes, and dabble in some street/urban photography”, he explaines. “From a creative standpoint I seek to deliver high-quality content that engages my viewers and is capable of eliciting whatever emotions I am trying to convey”. “And from a standpoint for which I cannot come up with a name, I just really like to make my clients look dang stinkin’ awesome and 150% satisfied after making an investment in me”, Calvin adds. He uses Sony a7R II camera with Sony FE 50mm f/1.4 and Sony FE 85mm f/1.4 GM lens.

I’m a recent bachelor’s and master’s graduate from the University of Michigan who LOVES photography! When I’m not shooting, editing, or watching tutorials, I enjoy working out, eating awesome food, and wishing that I had a dog.

More info: instagram / website

