Marvelous Beauty and Lifestyle Portrait Photography by Charles Edelstein

Charles Edelstein is a talented self-taught photographer and retoucher who was born and raised in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota. Charles started photography in 2012. “I haven’t been able to keep my mind off of creating, designing, and coming up with new ways to inspire”, he says. Today, Edelstein focuses on landscaping and portraiture, he shoots amazing beauty, street style and lifestyle portrait photography. “My photography is what drives my ability to create unique art that expresses feelings and emotions behind each piece, which is why I want to share it with all of you”, he explaines.

My experience in photography ranges from landscape photography to portraits, as well as commissioned work and product photography. In addition, I’m highly proficient in both Photoshop as well as Lightroom. Shooting with my Canon 6D, the beauty of my work is my ability to adapt my style to the desired shoot, in order to capture the moment and mood with excitement and innovation.

More info: instagram / website