Gorgeous female portraits by Chorale Miles, talented 26-year-old photographer, retoucher and artist currently based in Boston, Massachusetts. Chorale focuses on portraiture, she shoots awesome beauty, lifestyle, street fashion, and nightlife photography. Miles has over 11,200 followers on Instagram.

I’m Chorale, a Boston-based portrait, wedding, and event photographer. I got my first camera when I was 10 years old and fell in love on the spot. Since then, I’ve been striving to capture real, raw human emotion through my lens, and growing with every shot I take. I am also mother to a small dog named Tifa, who comes from a faraway land where magical creatures roam free.

More info: instagram / facebook / website