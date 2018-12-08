Street style female portraits by Danny Batista (previously featured), a gifted professional photographer and graphic designer currently based in San Antonio, Texas, USA. Currently, he is working on fashion, lifestyle, real estate, and commercial photography. Batista has over 32.700 followers on Instagram and counting.

I am both a photographer and a graphic designer, so I’m able to deliver amazing in-camera results and then emphasize those with beautiful post photography shoot workflows. I also find that my clients love the different approaches I take to getting the best shots.

More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website