Fabulous female portraits by Daria Klepikova, a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher, and artist currently based in Moscow, Russia. Daria focuses on portraiture and traveling. She shoots marvelous street style, fashion, nude, and lifestyle portrait photography. Klepikova uses Sony Alpha a99 and Sony Alpha a7R II cameras. She has over 54.700 followers on Instagram and counting.

I started my journey with travel photos. With it, I tried to convey the feeling of time and place where I was. But the more confident I felt at the time of the shooting, the more I realized that I need to develop in other genres. I have chosen for themselves the most common and popular among them – portrait.

