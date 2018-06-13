Gorgeous female portraits by Emmett Sparling (previously featured), talented photographer, retoucher and filmmaker from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Emmett focuses on portraiture and landscaping. He shoots spectacular adventures, street style and outdoor portrait photography. Sparling inspired by photographer Elizabeth Gadd. He uses Canon EOS 5D Mark IV with Sigma 50mm lens for his portrait photography.

Photography and filmmaking have opened up many opportunities for me, from new friendships to amazing adventures … always on the lookout for the next great shot, I can’t wait to see where it will take me next.

More info: instagram / facebook / website