Gorgeous conceptual portraits by Irene Rudnyk, a talented photographer, retoucher, and educator currently based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Irene focuses mainly on female portraiture. She shoots marvelous beauty, lifestyle, and fine art portraits. Rudnyk has over 271,000 followers on Instagram and counting.

I picked up a camera around 9 years ago and regularly photographed my main subject, my sister Orysia. Since then I have been captivated and inspired by feminine beauty. I try to capture the woman in front of my camera in a more creative, romantic manner. I don’t strive for realism, but rather a visually pleasing and feminine version of the finished product. While the subject is always the focus of my images, I truly put a lot of thought into the environment and details of the photo. I like to have full creative control over the photoshoot, so I often act as a stylist or creative director and sometimes assume the role of the makeup and hair artist.

More info: Instagram / Facebook