Marvelous female portraits by Isaac Macho, talented self-taught photographer, graphic designer, illustrator and artist currently based in Cabimas, Venezuela. Isaac focuses on portraiture, he shoots awesome fashion, street style, beauty and lifestyle portrait photography. Macho uses Sony Alpha A330Y camera with Minolta Maxxum 50mm f1.7 and Vivitar 135mm f2.8 lens.



