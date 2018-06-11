Wonderful female portraits by Kai Böttcher (previously featured), gifted photographer and digital artist who currently studies Virtual Design at Kaiserslautern, Germany. Kai focuses mostly on portraiture, he shoots gorgeous street style, fashion, beauty and lifestyle portrait photography. Böttcher has over 255,000 followers on Instagram and counting. He uses Sony A7R II camera.

Since i was 14, digital art became my passion. I started with editing pictures and creating brand logos. I was interested more and more in surrealism and manipulation of pictures . So I applied at the University of Kaiserslautern , which is specialized in Digital Art and Virtual Design. Lately I focused more on portraits because I love getting a feedback of the people I shoot and capture their emotions.

