Gorgeous female portraits by Luis M. Cara (previously featured), a computer systems engineer with a huge passion for photography and visual design. Luis focuses mainly on portraiture and fashion photography. He has over 59.200 followers on Instagram and counting.

All my life I’ve been obsessed with observing my surroundings, and focusing on even the smallest details rather than just looking. I think many people let so many great things pass them by in their day to day life that it feels like those details somehow remain unnoticed, not realizing that those same details are the ones that make something or someone really pop out from the rest; sometimes we don’t understand how or why but they complete the picture as if they where an unconscious light.

More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website