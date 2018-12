Fabulous beauty portraits by Magdalena Hołubowska, a talented self-taught photographer, and retoucher from Rzeszów who currently based in Wroclaw, Poland. Magdalena focuses mainly on female portraiture and fashion photography. She shoots a lot of beauty, street style, and outdoor portraits. uses Panasonic Lumix G9 camera with Olympus 75mm 1.8 lens.



More info: Instagram / Facebook