Amazing female portraits by Marco Gressler, talented self-taught photographer, graphic designer and artist from Austria who currently based in Oberuzwil, Switzerland. “I used to be a graphic designer for 15 years and 2015 I started shooting people and teaching in workshops”, he says. Marco uses Nikon D800e camera. He has over 30.600 followers on Instagram and counting.

When I grew up, photography was not very high on my agenda. But there was a significant change in my mind when my grandpa died as I was a teenager and I inherited a Nikon FG from him. It was a manual camera with manual film transport too. Really a challenge, but it was much fun and so I took it with me all the time. It didn’t took me long to recognize that film developing is an expensive thing and I didn’t have the possibilities to develop them by myself, so the cam ended up, cered in dust, taking up space on the shelves of my room.

