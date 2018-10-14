Melinda Boyd is a talented 25-year-old photographer and student who was born in Louisville, OH and currently lives and works in Columbus, OH, USA. Melinda focuses on portraiture and music photography.

I am a Columbus based photographer going to school for Nursing at CSCC and I also have a BS in Psychology from OSU. I have had passion for film photography and recently started working with digital. I specialize in portrait and music photography. Currently, I am shoot music photography for MNSTRM magazine in Columbus.

More info: Instagram / Website