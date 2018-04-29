Marvelous female portraits by Natalie Dunn, talented self-taught photographer, retoucher and artist from Portland who currently lives and works in Downtown Los Angeles, California. Natalie received her Bachelor degree in Music. Dunn specializes in fashion and portraiture, she shoots awesome lifestyle, beauty and street fashion photography. Natalie focuses on capturing stories through a digital medium. Her style is clean, crisp and well balanced tones.

