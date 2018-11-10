Marvelous female portraits by Olga Gridina, a talented photographer, graphic designer, and artist from Yekaterinburg, Russia who currently lives and works in London, England. Olga has worked in the Graphic Design field for over 12 years in Russia, Spain, New Zealand and now the UK. Now she focuses mainly on female portraiture and fashion photography.

I attended the University in Yekaterinburg (Russia) where I received a Master degree in Arts with a specialization in Architecture. Coming from a graphic design & art background, I worked in the advertising, film and game industry while I trotted the world from Spain to Antipodes. Self-taught and influenced by great image storytellers, my photography reality is ever evolving.

More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website