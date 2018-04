Glorious portraits by Onur Alagöz, talented photographer, digital artist and student currently based in Nuremberg, Bavaria, Germany. Onur focuses on portraiture, he shoots awesome beauty, fashion, steet style and lifestyle portrait photography. Alagöz uses Canon EOS 6D with 50mm / 1.8 II and 85mm / 1.8 lens. He has over 23.800 followers on Instagram and counting.

