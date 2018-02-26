Conceptual and Fine Art Portrait Photography by Orlane Paquet

Orlane Paquet is a talented self-taught photographer and artist currently based in Paris, France. Orlane focuses on portraiture, she shoots gorgeous beauty, fashion and lifestyle portrait photography. Her work is exploring the link between human beings and nature. Paquet inspired a lot not only by romantic and impressionist paintings, but also by several popular tales and myths, by any woodland fable and any children history.

I portray a vision of the world that is dear to me : a poetry of the everyday life in a self-absorbed society in which I don’t always belong.

Orlane Paquet uses Canon EOS 70D camera with EF-S24mm f/2.8 STM lens.

Hence I depict solitary characters, completely lost in the nature, wandering or revitalising themselves, on the floor, hunched up or simply half-asleep, dreaming, they give in to themselves or to their magnificent Mother Nature.

In two words : my work illustrates my fascination for beauty and wisdom, for the greatness and the enchantment of nature.

More info: instagram / facebook / website