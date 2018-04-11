Marvelous portraits by Sagar Manjarres, talented self-taught photographer and artist who was born and raised in Barcelona and currently lives and works in Luxembourg and travels frequently throughout Europe. Sagar focuses on portraiture, he shoots awesome beauty, fashion, nude and lifestyle portrait photography. He has over 30,800 followers on Instagram. Manjarres uses Sony A9 and Sony A7R2 cameras with Sony 70-200mm 2.8 and Sony 24-70mm 2.8 lens.

