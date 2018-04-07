Gorgeous female portraits by Sam Kim, multi-talented photographer, graphic designer and visual artist currently based between Newport Beach, CA and New York City. Sam studied and thrived at NYC’s own School of Visual Arts. He works as Graphic Designer in CNN’s branded content division Courageous Studio at Turner Broadcasting. Kim focuses on portraiture, he shoots stunning fashion, beauty, street style and lifestyle portrait photography. He has over 20,100 followers on Instagram.

More info: instagram / website