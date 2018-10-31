Marvelous female portraits by Stanislav Puchkovsky a.k.a. Sean Archer, a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher, and artist based in Yekaterinburg, Russia. Stanislav focuses mainly on female portraiture. He is known as a natural light photographer. Puchkovsky has almost 400,000 followers on Instagram.

Four years ago I started to work at my own home with natural light only, without any expensive gear. In my first year, I went from an absolute beginner to internationally published professional photographer. Now I’m the most popular photographer at 500px.com (140 million views). My works featured on covers of photo magazines from all around the world. I’m Olympus brand ambassador in Russia. Winner “Best of Russia” (2014 and 2015). And I will share my experience and knowledge.

I found my own, unique way in retouch, you will be surprised how fast and simple it is. All you need to know is Photoshop basics (you can be an absolute beginner). I don’t use frequency separation, masks and any complicated methods at all. Usually, it’s only 15 minutes of work. The secret is, I don’t work with my images as a photographer, but as an artist. I will show how to create perfect light if you don’t have it.

