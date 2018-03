Seb Nagel is a talented 25-year-old self-taught photographer, retoucher and student currently based in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Seb focuses on portraiture, he shoots marvelous beauty, lifestyle and moody portrait photography. Nagel uses Sony A7 camera with 50 mm 1.8 and 85 mm 1.4 lens, and Photoshop. He has 24,900 followers on instagram.

